Barcelona Terror Attack Latest

Barcelona, Spain (CBS) — At least 13 people were killed and 100 injured, including an American, in a terror attack in Barcelona.

A van became a deadly weapon, again in Europe, as it plowed through the crowd at a popular pedestrian shopping area in the “Las Ramblas” district. Two suspects are under arrest, but the driver got away.

Spanish authorities say the attack appears to be the work of a terror cell.

Two suspects are under arrest, a Spanish national and a Moroccan, but the driver got away.

American officials were swift to react, the Vice President saying, “The United States condemns this terror attack, and we’ll do whatever is necessary to help.”

Witnesses say the van swerved from side to side as it sped down the promenade, apparently trying to hit as many people as possible.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. ISIS has encouraged the use of vehicles as weapons of terror because the attacks are very difficult to prevent.

Spanish police say they have also killed five suspects south of the city in response to a second attack.

There are police checkpoints on roads leading in and out of Barcelona.

Spanish officials have declared three days of mourning.