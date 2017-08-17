Alabama Cracks Top 10 of America’s Best Looking Patrol Cars

By Published:
American Association of State Troopers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama has one of America’s best look state trooper vehicles, but the state lost out to a Southern rival, according to an online contest.

For the second year in a row, the Georgia State Patrol has taken the top spot in the American Association of State Troopers’ annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

The photos for each cruiser were submitted by state agencies across the country. People then voted on Facebook, and the contest received nearly 300,000 “likes” during the voting period.

Here’s the picture that won Georgia top honors:

See the pictures submitted for Alabama, Florida and Mississippi here.

13 finalists were selected, and each will appear in a 2018 wall calendar, with Georgia appearing on the cover.

Here are the 13 finalists for 2017:

  1. Georgia State Patrol
  2. West Virginia State Police
  3. Minnesota State Patrol
  4. Tennessee Highway Patrol
  5. North Carolina State Highway Patrol
  6. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
  7. Kentucky State Police
  8. Oregon State Police
  9. Delaware State Police
  10. Massachusetts State Police
  11. Ohio State Highway Patrol
  12. Michigan State Police
  13. Pennsylvania State Police

The AAST says the 2018 calendars will go on sale in October.

