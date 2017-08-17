After 13 Years Woman Finds Missing Wedding Ring Inside Carrot

TORONTO (CNN) A long-lost engagement ring showed up in the most unexpected place, inside a carrot! Years ago, Mary Grams lost the ring while gardening on her Toronto farm. After she couldn’t find it, she decided to get a replacement ring. 13 years later Mary got a call from her daughter-in-law who found the ring in the garden, in the middle of a freshly-pulled carrot. Now it’s back on Mary’s finger, where it belongs. Mary admitted her late husband, who died five years ago never even known the ring was missing had never even known the ring was missing.

