A new tiger at LSU could become Mike VII

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – An 11-month-old tiger named Harvey has been moved into facilities at LSU, where it will become the new mascot – if the university’s veterinarians give the OK.

A university news release Wednesday said veterinarians will observe the tiger while it is quarantined for at least a week.

They will determine whether the animal is healthy and a good fit for LSU. If he is, Harvey will be re-named and introduced as Mike VII. Mike VI, LSU’s mascot since 2007, died in October.

Animal rights groups have called on LSU to stop keeping live tiger mascots.

The school says it’s providing a home to a tiger that needs one while working to educate people on the plight of the species. Harvey was donated to LSU from a sanctuary in Florida.