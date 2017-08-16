Woman Dies Days After Her Car Goes Underwater in Bayou

By Published:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman died 5 days after driving her car into a bayou in Escambia County, Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol says Angela Clark, 54, of Pensacola died Tuesday.

According to the FHP she crashed her car along Northwest Syrcle Drive on August 10th. He car went onto the shoulder for more than 150 feet, hitting two wooden posts, before crashing into Bayou Grande where the car was completely submerged.

She survived the crash, but died 5 days later in the hospital. A child riding with her was injured as well, but the FHP describes those injuries as minor. The cause of the crash and exact cause of death were not included in the FHP report.

