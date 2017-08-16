WATCH: Armed Robbery Caught-on-Camera, Mobile Police Searching for Suspects

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Police have released surveillance video showing an armed robbery at a gas station in Mobile and investigators are asking for your help to identify the suspects.

In the video, two male suspects enter the Shell Gas Station at 6960 Theodore Dawes Road. One man, wearing flip-flops, goes behind the counter and points a gun at the cashier. The cashier puts his hands in the air, forfeits the money in the register, and the suspects leave in an “older model gold vehicle.”

No one was harmed in the incident.

Mobile Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you recognize the men, call Crime Stoppers at 251-208-7000 or MPD at 251-208-7211.