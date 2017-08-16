WATCH: Armed Robbery Caught-on-Camera, Mobile Police Searching for Suspects

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Police have released surveillance video showing an armed robbery at a gas station in Mobile and investigators are asking for your help to identify the suspects.

In the video, two male suspects enter the Shell Gas Station at 6960 Theodore Dawes Road.  One man, wearing flip-flops, goes behind the counter and points a gun at the cashier.  The cashier puts his hands in the air, forfeits the money in the register, and the suspects leave in an “older model gold vehicle.”

No one was harmed in the incident.

Mobile Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you recognize the men, call Crime Stoppers at 251-208-7000 or MPD at 251-208-7211.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s