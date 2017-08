FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police are searching for a wanted suspect who ran away during a traffic stop Wednesday.

They are looking for 26-year-old Taylor Nelson is 5 foot 11 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to FPD, Nelson is known to be carrying a gun but tossed it away when he ran. He is wanted for Failure to Appear on Domestic Violence Menacing with a knife and Failure to Appear on Drug Paraphernalia. More charges are pending.