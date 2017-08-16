Utah Mayor Shrugs off Attacks, Wins GOP Primary for US House

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah mayor overcame $1 million in attacks from out-of-state groups to win a three-way Republican primary in the race to fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives vacated by Jason Chaffetz.

The primary win puts Provo Mayor John Curtis on an easy path toward victory in the November general election. Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1 in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District. Chaffetz represented the district until June when he abruptly resigned, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

Curtis is a former Democrat who changed parties in 2006. He struck the most moderate tone among the GOP candidates in Tuesday’s primary.

In the November special election, he faces Democratic physician Kathie Allen and third-party candidate Jim Bennett, son of the late GOP Sen. Bob Bennett of Utah.