UPDATE: More Search Warrants Served in Missing Persons Case

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday afternoon, Mobile County Sheriff’s officers returned to the home of missing Wilmer woman, Susan Mayo, and her son, Nathanial Sebastian, who is the main person suspected in her June disappearance.

“When we came out the first time, the cadaver dogs took a very strong interest in the building behind us. And, in further discussing that site, we wanted to take a more in-depth look, so we obtained another search warrant and came back out here,” Captain Paul Burch explained, adding that it’s safe to assume Mayo is no longer alive.

“Given the totality of the circumstances of the situation, given how long she’s been missing. The fact she hasn’t picked up paychecks from work and that no one has seen her heard from her, I think it’s safe to assume she’s deceased.”

Burch said Sebastian has started to cooperate more with their investigation within the past week but is still considered the main person of interest.

“There are some very strange family dynamics in this case, so I don’t want to get into additional suspects, but it’s safe to say when an arrest comes, Nathanial won’t be the only arrest,” Burch said. “We haven’t deviated from the fact that we believe he has direct knowledge or is responsible for his mother’s disappearance. We just want to make sure when we get to a point of arrest that we’re on solid ground when we do. “