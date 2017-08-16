President Trump says Strange gained support after his endorsement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – President Donald Trump says his endorsement of Sen. Luther Strange had a big impact in Alabama’s Senate primary.

Trump used Twitter twice on Wednesday to comment on the Alabama Senate race after former state Chief Justice Roy Moore beat Strange by six percentage points, forcing a September runoff between the two Republicans.

Trump’s latest tweet says: “Wow, Senator Luther Strange picked up a lot of additional support since my endorsement. Now in September runoff.”

He added that Strange is “Strong on Wall & Crime!”

Trump recorded a phone message to Alabama voters encouraging them to vote for Strange.

The recently appointed senator now goes one-on-one against Moore in a Sept. 26 runoff election after the firebrand jurist led the GOP field with 39 percent of the vote. Earlier Wednesday, Trump congratulated both top finishers, tweeting “Exciting race!”

The winner faces Democrat Doug Jones in December.