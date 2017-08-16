Police: Suspect Arrested for Stealing Luxury Yacht Last Summer in Orange Beach

The suspect accused of stealing a luxury yacht from the Wharf Marina in Orange Beach more than a year ago has finally been arrested.

News 5’s Debbie Williams is told John Bellard was arrested at the Port of Miami last week and extradited to Baldwin County. Bellard had been out of the country until last week, when he was identified and taken into custody.

As we reported in July 2017, a $135,000 yacht was stolen from the Wharf Marina in Orange Beach around fourth of July weekend. The owners were selling the boat and had left the keys on board so the management company could show the vessel, a 42-foot Sea Ray, to potential buyers and let them take it out on test drives.

The boat was found several weeks later in Moss Point, Mississippi, but Bellard was no where to be found.

The yacht is called “Tide Runner” and was named after the owner who was on the track team at the University of Alabama.