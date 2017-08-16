Pertussis Is On The Rise

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama residents are being warned that cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, are on the rise.

The Department of Public Health’s immunization division says 2016 saw 113 reported cases and thus far this year there have been 151 reported cases including multiple outbreaks in Calhoun and Chambers counties.

Pertussis is a highly contagious bacterial infection of the lungs. It spreads through moisture droplets in the air, probably from coughs or sneezes.

An infected person develops a severe cough that usually lasts four to six weeks.

Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said Monday pertussis affects all ages and can be deadly in infants under a year old.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to protect against pertussis is by getting vaccinated.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s