Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward Says Confederate Monument Should Come Down

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The confederate monument in the middle of Lee Square on Palafox Street has been there for years, but after several cities have started to remove confederate symbols across the country, Pensacola’s mayor is following suit.

We spoke with Public Information Officer Vernon Stewart by phone this morning and he told us the mayor believes the monument should be taken down amid the most recent controversy of violent deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virgina.

Stewart also confirmed to us the mayor has directed his staff to look into the historical aspects of the monument and the procedure to have it properly removed.

The monument in the square says it is placed there to remember the heroes who fought for the confederacy.

