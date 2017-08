OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A hit and run involving a school bus occurred Wednesday afternoon in Okaloosa County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident took place at the intersection of Ferguson Dr and Yancey St. when a car failed to yield the right of way and drove through the intersection crashing into the bus.

The car then fled the scene.

There were twelve children on board the school bus, but no one on the bus sustained injuries and the bus was not damaged.