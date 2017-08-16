Okaloosa Co. Schools No Longer Directly Viewing the Solar Eclipse

Related Coverage Mobile County Students To Watch Solar Eclipse Indoors

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the solar eclipse event quickly approaching, students in Okaloosa County are now no longer allowed to view the eclipse directly.

Okaloosa County School Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson wrote a letter that will be sent home to students on Thursday mentioned that there is a concern about counterfeit viewing glasses and they are concerned about the dangers they pose.

The school system has decided to cancel all outdoor activities on Monday between 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. just as a precaution.

The letter also states that absences for Monday will be excused with a parent’s note.

Okaloosa Schools join Mobile County Public Schools of those not viewing the solar eclipse direclty due to the safety concerns of eclipse glasses.