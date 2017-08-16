Okaloosa Co. Schools No Longer Directly Viewing the Solar Eclipse

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the solar eclipse event quickly approaching, students in Okaloosa County are now no longer allowed to view the eclipse directly.

Okaloosa County School Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson wrote a letter that will be sent home to students on Thursday mentioned that there is a concern about counterfeit viewing glasses and they are concerned about the dangers they pose.

The school system has decided to cancel all outdoor activities on Monday between 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. just as a precaution.

The letter also states that absences for Monday will be excused with a parent’s note.

Okaloosa Schools join Mobile County Public Schools of those not viewing the solar eclipse direclty due to the safety concerns of eclipse glasses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s