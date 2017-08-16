Oak Ridge Apartments Arson Suspect Arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — According to MFRD Spokesman Steve Huffman, 19-year-old, Edwards Brookins has been arrested for the arson at the Oak Ridge apartments Tuesday afternoon. He confessed while being questioned by MFRD Fire Investigators.

Brookins will be charged with Arson 1st, Resisting Arrest and Failure to Obey an Officer.

Mobile Fire investigators released photos of the man accused of setting a fire at Oak Ridge Apartments on Moffett Road Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was approached for questioning but ran away from investigators and into the woods off Wolf Ridge Road.

Witnesses say the suspect then entered a silver sedan and escaped. The driver of the vehicle could also face charges.

The suspect is a black male believed to be in his late teens or early twenties. He is wanted for possible first-degree arson, resisting arrest and failure to obey an officer.