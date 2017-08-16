More indictments in Twin Peaks Biker Shootout

WACO, TX – (KWKT) A McLennan County Grand Jury Wednesday returned additional indictments against three more Twin Peaks bikers already facing charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The superseding indictments named Cody Keith Ledbetter, Matthew Alan Clendennen and Thomas Paul Landers.

Matthew Clendennen

In each of the indictments, the three men are now listed in indictments charging engaging in organized criminal activity ( murder) and engaging in organized criminal activity ( aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In each case, the indictments read that the d efendants ” on or about the 17th day of May, 2015, did then and there, with the intent to establish, maintain or participate as a member of a criminal street gang …commitor conspire to commit the offense of murder by intentionally or knowingly causing the death of an individual…”

The indictments than separately specify the names of those who died: Wayne Campbell,Matthew Smith, Charles Russell, Daniel Boyett, Jacob Rhyne, Richard Kishner, Richard Jordan II, Manuel Rodriguez and Jesus Rodriguez.

In each case the indictments include the words ” by shooting with a firearm, a deadly weapon.”

The differences between the indictments are basically which gang is specified.

In the case of Ledbetter, it was Cossacks, in the case of Clendennen it was Cossacks and/or Scimitars, and in the case of Landers it was Bandidos and/or Escondidos.

Count two of each indictments specified aggravated assault ” Intentionally, knowingly and recklessly causing bodily injury”, then naming the injured.

The indictments in each listing of a victim alleges the bodily injury was done, in the words of the indictment,” by shooting and/or stabbing and/or cutting and/or striking him, and the Defendant did then and there use or exhibit a deadly weapon or knew that a deadly weapon would be used or exhibited, namely: a firearm and/or a knife or a sharp object and/or a club and/or an asp and/or a whip and/or brass knuckles and/or a chain and/or feet and/or hands and/or an object unknown to the grand jury, during the commission of the assault.”

One other biker, Christopher Jacob Carrizal, was named in similar superseding indictments back in June.