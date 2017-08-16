Mentally Challenged Foley Man Missing Since Sunday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The last time Donnie Gregory was spotted, he had hitchhiked to Lillian and wanted to go to Pensacola. That’s where his niece believes he is. Kimberly Bethards has been Gregory’s primary caregiver for the last 17 years. She says when the family went to bed Sunday night everyone was home but by the time they woke up Monday, Donnie was gone.

He has walked off before, they even have a name for it, “walkabouts” but, she says, he has never been gone this long. Diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic Bethards says her uncle may be agitated since he hasn’t had his medicine but, he wouldn’t hurt a fly. “If you see him say, hey Donnie come here. Have a conversation with him. Ask him would he like to go home. I love him and I’m trying to find him.”

Gregory was last seen wearing a green shirt, camouflage shorts, tennis shoes and a U.S. Navy ball cap.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call local law enforcement or the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.