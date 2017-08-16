Man Arrested for Robbery at Gas Station in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police arrested a man for a robbery at a gas station over the weekend on Dauphin Island Parkway.

According to a release from Mobile Police, 34-year-old Thomas McCants was arrested and charged with robbery third-degree and a parole violation on Tuesday. Police say he is responsible for a robbery at the Quick Stop Grocery on Saturday night.

The victim told officers that the suspect entered the business, forcing them to open the register before he took the money and the cell phone of the victim before leaving the store.

Officers brought McCants in for questioning Tuesday when he was later arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail.

