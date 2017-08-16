LIVE Traffic Blog

6:55 A.M. – A new accident has occurred Highway 45 at Chunchula Georgetown Road. Sounds pretty serious and Lifeflight has been sent to that area so avoid that particular intersection and in that area as well. Right now we’re moving along well though coming down I-65 and no trouble spots through downtown Mobile. The Bayway and Causeway continue to flow along pretty well and no issues right now through Baldwin County or Pensacola.

6:45 A.M. – As your Wednesday morning continues to unfold your commute continues to look good on the Bayway and Causeway as traffic volume starts to pick up a little bit both directions. Moving along well through the tunnels. In Mobile we still have one earlier accident; Alabama Highway Patrol there at Highway 45 at Kushla Mcleod Road in the 8 Mile area. It’s an accident involving two vehicles. Caution through those school zones keep an eye out for those school buses. In the Foley area and Baldwin County we’re seeing a nice little thunderstorm so some wet driving conditions along Highway 98 there but no trouble spots in Pensacola.