Litter of puppies abandoned, run over by driver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sheriff’s Animal Cruelty investigators are looking for the person who abandoned a litter of puppies on Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen leaving the puppies at Little Cove Way and Alliance Road.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified about the incident by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society after a person who witnessed the puppies being dropped off made a post about it on social media. The post also suggested that the driver ran over some of the puppies as they drove away.

Pictures of the suspect’s vehicle and the puppies were included in the post.

If anyone recognizes the suspect’s vehicle, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.