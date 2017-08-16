Largest Dead Zone in the U.S. Located in the Gulf

DULAC, La. (CBS) — Underwater video has captured the darkness that is present in a dead zone out in the Gulf of Mexico. It is so dark, divers need flashlights to find their way around.

In this darkness, there is almost no oxygen in the water and the void stretches over an enormous portion of the Gulf.

According to an LSU Oceanography Professor, Nacy Rebalais, this is the largest dead zone ever measure off of the United States. She also says the northern Gulf of Mexico dead zone is the second largest human-caused dead zone in the ocean.

Rabalais is the nation’s foremost expert on dead zones and has been measuring oxygen levels in the Gulf since 1985.

Dead zones happen when agricultural runoff sends nitrogen-rich fertilizer downstream into the sea. The fertilizer feeds harmful amounts of algae at the surface that eventually die and sink to the bottom.

Bacteria feast on the dead algae, removing oxygen from the water. Fish, crabs, and shrimp are forced to leave or suffocate and die.

Rabalais says that the solution lies upstream in the watershed with better agricultural management practices, where a switch to crops that have deeper roots and don’t need as much fertilizer would help.

A study led by Duke University published this year found that dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico slow shrimp growth, resulting in higher market prices for larger shrimp.

Unfortunately, Rabalais said that this issue would not get better anytime soon.