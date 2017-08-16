Large Residential Development Project Moves Forward in Downtown Mobile

Today development partners Leaf River Group and Bristol Development Group, as well as Mobile City officials, will break ground on Meridian at the Port, a large upscale apartment complex on Water Street.

The more than $51 million project will feature 267 luxury apartments. Construction is expected to take about a year.

New renderings and property details are expected to be announced this morning.

This residential development is part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the downtown area. City officials hope development like Meridian at the Port will make Water Street more pedestrian-friendly. The groundbreaking of Meridian at the Port comes just weeks after plans were announced to reconstruct Merchants Plaza.