Is Elvis Still Alive? Theories Spread on Anniversary of the King’s Death

(WKRG) — With Wednesday marking the 40th anniversary of of the death of Elvis Presley, there has been a resurgence of social media posts from people who are questioning whether or not he really died.

Members of a Facebook group called “Evidence Elvis Presley is Alive” claims to have all kinds of evidence that Elvis is indeed alive.

On the page you can read:

“A big WELCOME to all Elvis Presley fans! Evidence on this page proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that “Elvis Aron Presley is ALIVE”!

There will be “one post per day” with exciting information leading to the fact that Elvis faked his death. Please feel free to pass this page on to your friends and family. Wishing everyone a nice day!!!” On the page, there are multiple posts sharing theories that the death is a possible lie. One such post authored Wednesday morning tells the story of Elvis playing racquetball the morning of his death. While playing the game, he ended up hitting his leg causing a severe enough injury to leave a mark on his leg. “No MARK was noted in the alleged Autopsy!! Therefore it was not Elvis who was autopsied. Elvis is alive!!,” the post continues. A Youtube video was posted earlier this month that explains the theory that Elvis may have even faked his own death. Regardless of what you believe, the Facebook page is definitely a great way to explore the life of Elvis while in remembrance of his death. Unless, after perusing the page, you have been convinced that he really is still out there, hiding away from us.