Charlottesville to Mourn Woman Killed at Rally in Memorial

Associated Press Published:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Mourners will gather in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday to honor the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

A memorial service for Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville theater. Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer’s favorite color, in her memory.

The 32-year-old was a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant. Heyer’s mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.

The man accused of driving the car that slammed into the crowd has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said this week that his department is working with Heyer’s family to ensure the safety of those at vigils and other memorials.

