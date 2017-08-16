BREAKING: Mobile Fire Needs Help Identifying Arson Suspect

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is asking for the public’s help to identify an arson suspect seen running off into the woods on Tuesday.

Mobile Fire investigators released photos of the man accused of setting a fire at Oak Ridge Apartments on Moffett Road Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was approached for questioning but ran away from investigators and into the woods off Wolf Ridge Road.

Witnesses say the suspect then entered a silver sedan and escaped. The driver of the vehicle could also face charges.

The suspect is a black male believed to be in his late teens or early twenties. He is wanted for possible first-degree arson, resisting arrest and failure to obey an officer.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the fire or suspect to please call 251-208-7311 or 251-402-4407.