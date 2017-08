The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Lillian.

According to a press release:

“Aubrey Tetrault is a white female, last seen at her residence in Lillian on August 16, 2017. She left her residence sometime early this morning. Aubrey reportedly has blue and purple hair, her clothing, direction and means of travel is unknown at this time. She may be headed to Kansas after information was obtained that she may have run a way to that location.”