Army Blackhawk Helicopter crashes Off Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii. The Coast Guard says Wheeler Army Airfield reported losing communications late Tuesday with the crew of a UH-60 Black Hawk. Responding teams reported spotting a debris field about 2 miles (3 kilometers) west of Kaena Point, Oahu, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday. Several aircraft and boats are being used in the search. Officials say two Black Hawk crews were conducting training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield at the time communications were lost.

