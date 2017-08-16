Ala. Attorney General Sues Birmingham Over Confederate Monument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s attorney general is suing the City of Birmingham and its mayor for obscuring a Confederate monument in a downtown park.

Legislators passed a law earlier this year prohibiting the removal of historical structures including rebel memorials. So Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the city’s 52-foot-tall Confederate obelisk covered with wooden panels.

The box-like structure covers a panel that says the memorial to Confederate soldiers and sailors was dedicated in 1905 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. City workers began installing the structure Tuesday, just days after deadly violence over a Confederate monument in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said Wednesday the city’s actions violate the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

Bell’s office says it’s considering ways to challenge the law restricting the city’s authority to remove the memorial.

