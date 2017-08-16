911 Lines Down in Santa Rosa County

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE- Santa Rosa County has updated the list of phone numbers you can call.  Now, if you need assistance with a medical emergency or fire, you can call 850-983-4636.  If you need assistance from the Sheriff’s Office, you can call 850-983-1161.

————————

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says their 911 lines are currently down. They made the announcement on their Facebook page just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The post does not give a reason why the lines are down.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s