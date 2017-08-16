911 Lines Down in Santa Rosa County

UPDATE- Santa Rosa County has updated the list of phone numbers you can call. Now, if you need assistance with a medical emergency or fire, you can call 850-983-4636. If you need assistance from the Sheriff’s Office, you can call 850-983-1161.

————————

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says their 911 lines are currently down. They made the announcement on their Facebook page just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The post does not give a reason why the lines are down.