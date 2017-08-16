3 Tropical Disturbances in Atlantic

Tropical Disturbances
While Hurricane Gert moves northeastward in the open Atlantic, 3 tropical disturbances are lined up in the eastern Atlantic. How unusual is that? Not unusual at all. A tropical disturbance is a cluster of thunderstorms that holds together as a group, within a tropical wave. A disturbance does not have circulation.

These 3 disturbances are given numbers for computer tracking purposes, and are then called invests (short for investigations). That means meteorologists are investigating them closely to see if they show lowering pressure over time, along with formation of a solid circulation. Each of the 3 is moving westward. It’s not likely that any will form a depression in the next day but within a week, any one of them may.

Most tropical disturbances do not become depressions. Technology lets us see more of these than ever before.

How many tropical disturbances can there be at one time in the Atlantic basin? There is no maximum number! August and September is when you should expect to see these daily.

