100K Expected in Tennessee Town For Eclipse

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – The town of Portland, Tennessee is expecting over 100,000 people to descend on the small town for the total solar eclipse.

There will be 11 different sites in the Portland area for people to enjoy the eclipse.

“In the beginning, people were talking about it, but now once it’s getting closer and they are hearing the numbers, hard to imagine, hard to imagine that many people coming in when we didn’t plan an event,” said Sherri Ferguson with the Portland Chamber of Commerce.

“Most people expect things for Strawberry Fest and things we host, but this is something Mother Nature has provided for us, excited to bring people to Portland and show them some southern hospitality, Portland is really a friendly community and we are hoping to keep people safe,” added Ferguson

Traffic flow is going to be the biggest concern that day, keeping public safety is a primary concern, keep the roads open, should you have an emergency, police fire and ambulance can get to you,” said Portland Police Chief Anthony Heavner.

Chief Heavner is asking everyone to stock up on supplies in your car in case you get stuck in traffic and to make sure you have enough food and water.

City workers will spread out across town to manage crowds and volunteers will assist with parking to get people in and out smoothly.

Portland has an entire weekend of events planned leading up to the eclipse.

On Saturday, Aug.19, Portland is holding a free music concert on Main Street from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

