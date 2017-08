MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman was found dead inside a house that went up in flames Monday night in Mobile.

The fire broke out at a home on Dauphin Island Parkway near Lawrence Steiner Road around 11:55 p.m. on Monday.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they found the woman dead inside. At this time, no foul play is expected in her death, and her identity has not been released.

Several crews responded to the house fire including Fowl River, Theodore, and St. Elmo Volunteer Fire Departments.