Woman Accused of Macing a Child in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say one woman was arrested after she allegedly maced a victim and child.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to a domestic call at Pull-A-Part on Desirrah Drive on Monday, August 14th, around 9:35 a.m.

The suspect is accused of macing two people, including a child.

Officers arrested and transported 23-year-old Ariel Dumas to Mobile County Metro Jail.

She is charged with Domestic Violence 3rd, criminal use of defense spray, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

The victim and child did not need medical treatment, according to police.