WATCH: Roy Moore Arrives on Horseback to the Polls

(CBS) — While some voters race to the polls for Alabama’s primary election on Tuesday, Republican candidate Roy Moore arrived to vote on horseback.

According to tweets from AL.com reporter William Thornton, the former Alabama Supreme Court judge showed up to the polls in Gallant, Alabama Tuesday morning on “Sassy,” his horse.

Moore told reporters that riding is something he does every election, that he does it for good luck, that he won the last time he rode in on his horse.

He also said he enjoys riding since it’s a break from riding in the car and the election.

Polls have opened across Alabama Tuesday as voters cast ballots in party primary elections for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Republican Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to fill the post temporarily, is seeking to fight off challengers that include former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Strange and recorded automatic phone calls on his behalf.

Brooks has criticized Strange’s backing by a super political action committee tied to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Democratic contenders include former U.S. attorney Doug Jones, environmentalist Michael Hansen and Navy veteran Robert Kennedy, Jr.

The primaries will go to a runoff unless a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote Tuesday.