WANTED: JCSO is Searching for an Armed Robbery Suspect

WKRG Staff Published:

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators are working to solve the second armed robbery to occur within 24 hours, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a white, heavyset man, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, walked into the Big Point Quick Stop on Highway 613.

He never showed a weapon but suggested he had one.

Sheriffs say the suspect grabbed the money from the register and left, heading north on 613 in a black Trailblazer with no tag.

If anyone has any information on this armed robbery or the one that occurred Monday afternoon in Escatawpa at Buff convenience store on Highway 613, please call 228-769-3063, 769-3065, or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

