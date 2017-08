MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Voters in Alabama will head to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be the next U.S. Senator of Alabama.

People can go to the Secretary of State website to find their voting location.

Scroll down and select the option “Voting in Alabama.”

Then select “My Polling Place.”

Select “Polling Place”

Voters have the option to enter their name or address to find their polling place.

If you would like to find your polling place click here.