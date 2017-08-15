VIDEO: Woman Assaulted from Atop Pick-Up Truck, MPD Searching for Male Suspect

J.B. BIUNNO By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police are searching for the man caught-on-camera assaulting a female victim from the top of his pick-up truck.

News 5 received the surveillance video of the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Shell Gas Station on Azalea Road. A male subject is seen shouting aggressively and pointing at a woman from the flatbed of his pick-up truck. He then jumps and strikes her forcefully with an elbow, sending her down to the ground in pain.

The woman sustained unknown injuries and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Mobile Police tell News 5 that they are searching for a known male subject.

We’ll update this story when more details become available.

