MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System arrived on the scene of a broken fire hydrant.

According to a News 5 caller, a vehicle hit the fire-hydrant at the intersection of Ann Street and Selma Street. The broken hydrant is releasing gallons of water.

At this time, there is no information on when the leak will be repaired.

Drivers should exercise caution in the area.