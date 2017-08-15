Toxicology Report Released from Tiger Woods DUI Arrest

WKRG Staff Published:

(CNN) — We are learning more about the state of Tiger Woods on the night of his DUI arrest.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released its toxicology report, on Monday, from the night of Woods’ arrest on Memorial Day.

The famous golfer was taken into custody after he was found asleep on the side of a road in his car.

Woods told authorities that he had “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

Monday’s toxicology report shows Woods had pain, anxiety, and sleep medications in his system at the time of his arrest, as well as THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Experts warn against mixing some of those medications.

In June, Woods announced he was receiving “professional help” to manage his medications.

Last week, he entered a DUI first-offender program.

Woods’ arraignment is set for October 25th.

 

 

