Three CEOs outraged after Charlottesville quit Trump council

WKRG Staff Published:

(CNN) Under Armour’s founder and CEO has quit the President’s manufacturing council, after the violence in Charlottesville.

Kevin Plank condemned white supremacists in a tweet Monday morning saying, “there is no place for racism or discrimination in this world.”

Monday evening, the company released a statement saying he would step down from Trump’s council.

Plank said Under Armour “engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”

The head of pharmaceutical company Merck, Ken Frazier, also quit the President’s council after criticizing President Trump’s initial failure to condemn specific hate groups.

