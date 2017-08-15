Teenage Mom Charged with Murder Free on Bond

Cincinnati, OH (WLWT) — An Ohio teenager, accused of murdering her newborn baby girl, will remain free on bond.

A few protesters were outside the Lebanon Courthouse Tuesday where the teen appeared for a pre-trial hearing.

Richardson could be seen walking into the courtroom with her family by her side, wearing an ankle monitor, and out on $50,000 bond on charges that include murder.

Today’s hearing was brief and set the schedule for the next few trips back to court as the case moves forward.

Richardson is accused of killing her newborn baby, burning the body, and burying the girl’s remains behind her family’s home.

A pair of women stood outside the courthouse, in protest, to deliver a message to Richardson and her family as they came out.

They are not happy she is out on a relatively small bond and they say they were there to speak for Richardson’s baby.

There will be another hearing Thursday to discuss the gag order the judge put in place for all parties involved.