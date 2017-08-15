TAKE 5: Uptown Shrimp From Chuck’s Fish

Recipe:

Slaw: Wash nappa cabbage hands cut in quarters from top to bottom thinly slice down length.

Slaw Dressing: Mix Together

1 cup rice vinegear

2 tbsp seasame oil

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

1 1/2 grated ginger

Uptown Sauce Mix together:

1 cup Mayo

3 tbsp chili paste

3/4 cup seasoned dash soy

Uptown Shrimp:

Bread gulf shrimp as follows

flour into egg, wash into flour

Fry at 350 degrees for 2&1/2 minutes

toss in Uptown sauce

dress nappa slow with slaw dressing

place shrimp on top.

