TAKE 5: Uptown Shrimp From Chuck’s Fish

Recipe:
Slaw: Wash nappa cabbage hands cut in quarters from top to bottom thinly slice down length.
Slaw Dressing: Mix Together
1 cup rice vinegear
2 tbsp seasame oil
3 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp honey
1 1/2 grated ginger
Uptown Sauce Mix together:
1 cup Mayo
3 tbsp chili paste
3/4 cup seasoned dash soy
Uptown Shrimp:
Bread gulf shrimp as follows
flour into egg, wash into flour
Fry at 350 degrees for 2&1/2 minutes
toss in Uptown sauce
dress nappa slow with slaw dressing
place shrimp on top.
(251) 219-7051
Chucksfish.com