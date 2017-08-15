Senate Primary Election Today in Alabama

Daphne, AL (WKRG) Thousands of people will be heading to the polls across the state today. Voters will cast their ballot in the primary election to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to be Attorney General of the United States.

Watch News 5 This Morning for a live report from the Daphne Civic Center. It’s one of the busiest polling places in Baldwin County. It’s also where Trip Pittman will be casting his ballot. He’s the only candidate from the Gulf Coast, and he’s working on an outside shot of making it to a runoff.

On the Republican side, the race seems to be focused on three candidates with the most name recognition. Former Attorney General Luther Strange currently holds the seat and appears to be the front-runner. Strange had the most name recognition in November when it was clear Sessions would be leaving the Senate.. It will be interesting to see how much Strange’s “Bentley Baggage” plays into today’s vote. Strange was appointed to the seat by former Governor Bentley while many believed the state Attorney General’s office was investigating Bentley for possible corruption in office. Some in the state saw that appointment as a corrupt bargain.

Other big names in the race include Congressman Mo Brooks and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

With nine republicans and seven democrats in the race, a run-off election is likely.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.