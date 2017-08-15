Search Begins for Missing 22-year-old Man in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 22-year-old man.

James Dykes was last seen on Wednesday, August 9th and was reported missing by his family on Friday. Dykes is about 6’3″ tall and weighs about 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

His family told Mobile Police that Dykes suffers from depression and family members are concerned that he may harm himself.

Dykes was last seen driving a silver 2015 Nissan Versa. (pictured below)

2015 Nissan Versa

If you have any information about Dykes, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

 

