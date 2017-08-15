Roy Moore, Luther Strange Headed to Runoff in GOP Senate Race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Sen. Luther Strange and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore are headed to a Republican primary runoff to fill the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The two men, who represent different factions within the Alabama Republican Party, will face off in a Sept. 26 runoff.

Strange was appointed to the Senate seat in February by the state’s then governor. He was unable to escape a runoff despite being buoyed by an endorsement by President Donald Trump.

Moore harnessed his support among evangelical voters to secure a spot in the runoff. A judicial discipline panel twice removed Moore from his duties as chief justice.

The runoff winner will face the Democratic nominee in a Dec. 12 election.