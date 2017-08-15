Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Wants special session to Change State Flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is asking Gov. Phil Bryant to call a special session to address the Mississippi State Flag.

The Black Caucus said the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia are further proof that the Mississippi state flag should be changed.

The current flag has the Confederate emblem on it. We’re told the letter was sent to the governor Tuesday.

“My deep and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives and to those who were injured in Charlottesville,” said Rep. Sonya Williams Barnes, chair of the MLBC. “Grisly scenes shown all over the world depict the hearts of too many people in our country. In these images, you will recurrently see that square of hatred that inhabits the top left corner of the state flag of Mississippi. The expressions of hate and the confederate flag have been one and the same from its genesis, throughout history and still today. I’m requesting that Governor Bryant call a special session to legislatively change the flag of this state to one that is more representative of all citizens of Mississippi. We cannot wait until domestic terrorism strikes in our home. We must be proactive and serve.”

Read the full letter here.