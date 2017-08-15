Mentally Challenged Man Missing in Baldwin County

WKRG Staff Published:

FOLEY, Ala. (WRKG) — According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Gregory, who is possibly mentally challenged, walked off from his residence Sunday and has not been seen since then. Last seen near his home at 22752 Doc Mcduffie Rd.  He was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, green shirt, retired navy ball cap and tennis shoes.

DHR was notified about the situation and will be conducting a follow-up investigation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Gregory, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office 251-937-0202.

