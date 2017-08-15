MCPSS Bans Eclipse Viewing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– In a letter forwarded to News 5, The Mobile County Public School System is prohibiting students and staff from viewing Monday’s eclipse outside.

The letter states:

A wide range of glasses and viewers have been available for purchase, with some meeting reliable standards and some not being safe. Due to the risks involved with the glasses and with the goal being eye safety for everyone, students and staff in the Mobile County Public Schools WILL NOT VIEW the solar eclipse OUTSIDE.”

Outside physical education classes, as well as sports practices, will be suspended until after Eclipse has concluded.

WKRG is working to gather more information on this developing story.