Local School Cancels Eclipse Viewing Over Safety Concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Schools across the country are preparing for a cosmic phenomenon next week in the United States and one school on the Gulf Coast is reacting to recent concerns over eclipse viewing glasses.

On Tuesday, Clark-Shaw Magnet School in Mobile decided to cancel their eclipse viewing for students because of the safety concerns surrounding the glasses.

Over the weekend, Amazon recalled several pairs of fake glasses that were sold on their retail website. Recalls like this were the reason behind the school’s decision.

Clark-Shaw teacher Miranda Manley sent the following message, “Our school will keep our students inside to make sure that we do not risk our students’ safety/vision.”

The solar eclipse will be Monday, August 21 and can be seen across the U.S.

No word on how the recall is affecting other schools in the region. News Five is reaching out to the Mobile County Public School System about additional cancellations at other school locations.